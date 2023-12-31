New years eveThe New Year was a turbulent one in many places in our country. The police were busy everywhere with vandalism, arson, riots and escorting emergency services. The ME also performed in various cities, including Amsterdam, Delft, Rotterdam and Zaandam. Fireworks also caused many victims, for example a 19-year-old man died in Haarlem. Earlier, a man had died in Neeritter in Limburg on Saturday. The Eye Hospital in Rotterdam received 18 people with injuries and calls it an old-fashioned horror night. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.