New years eveThe turn of the year has again been turbulent in many places in our country. Police and riot police acted in various cities, including Amsterdam, Delft, Rotterdam and Zaandam. Fireworks have also caused many victims, for example a 19-year-old man died in Haarlem. A man died in Neeritter in Limburg on Saturday. The Eye Hospital in Rotterdam received 18 people with injuries and calls it an old-fashioned horror night. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.