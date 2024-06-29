11.40am – Checkered flag for Qualifying – Pole position for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) in 1’30.540, Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) narrowly missed out on 1’30.621. With the two on the front row there will be Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). Second row for Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Espargarò (Aprilia) and Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46). Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) was only seventh.

11.39 – In the train of riders trying to improve, Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) tried to energetically overtake Espargarò (Aprilia) on his fast lap and went down at Turn 7.

11.36 – Bagnaia (Ducati) is almost 1″ below the record of the previous track, dated 2023 (Bezzecchi in 1’31.472)

11.34 – Sensational lap by Bagnaia (Ducati), who sets the new track record in 1’30.540. Martin (Ducati Pramac) is 0.337 seconds behind, Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46) climbs to third place but seven tenths away.

11.33 – Riders on track for the second and final run. The tyre choices are confirmed, all SS except Bagnaia MS, Vinales HS and Acosta SM.

11.30 – Ranking after the first run:

1. Martin 1’30.877

2. Bagnaia +0.1

3. Alex Marquez +0.4

4. Marc Marquez +0.5

5. Viñales +0.5

6. Morbidelli +0.7

7. Espargaro +0.7

8. Bastianini +0.7

9. Binder +0.8

10. Raul Fernandez +1.2

11. Acosta +1.3

12. By Giannantonio st

11.29 – Martin (Ducati Pramac) continues to push and completes another lap in 1’31.074. Martin therefore precedes Bagnaia, Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez.

11.27 – First lap for all the top riders, track record for Bagnaia (Ducati) in 1’31.048. Martin (Ducati Pramac) does better than him in 1’30.877!

11.25 – Green light for Q2 in Assen – Fifteen minutes available to the twelve drivers to battle for pole position and outline the first four rows of the grid. The obligatory favourites, from what we have seen so far, are Bagnaia (Ducati) and Vinales (Aprilia).

Bagnaia chose MS tyres, Vinales HS, all the other SS.

11.18 – Drivers participating in Q2:

Bagnaia (Ducati)

Vinales (Aprilia)

Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

Espargaro (Aprilia)

Martin (Ducati Pramac)

Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

Binder (KTM)

Bastianini (Ducati)

Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse)

Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac)

Acosta (KTM Gas Gas)

By Giannantonio (Ducati VR46).

Given the red flag in FP2, Q2 will start at 11.25.

11.15am – Checkered flag for Q1 at Assen – Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas) – who then crashed in the very last stages – and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46) qualified for Q2.

11.14 – Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, SS) responds in 1’31.390 and takes second position. Acosta first and Di Giannantonio second. Quartararo returns to the pits.

11.13 – Fall in Turn 5 for Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Acosta (KTM GasGas, SS) takes the lead in 1’31.372, second is Quartararo (Yamaha, MS) in 1’31.620.

11.11 – Long for Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, HM) when he was just 0″03 off the best time in the second sector.

11.07 – The standings after the first run:

1. By Giannantonio 1’31.679

2. Acosta +0.03

3. Quartararo +0.1

4. Bezzecchi +0.3

5. Oliveira +0.6

6. Miller +0.6

7. Mir +0.8

8. Rins +1.0

9. Savadori +1.1

10. Augusto Fernandez +1.1

11. Marini +1.2

12. Nakagami +1.3

13. Zarco +1.3.

11.05 – Another crossing of the finish line, again Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, SS) leader in 1’31.679, confirmed second by Acosta (KTM GasGas, SS) at 0″034. He trails Quartararo (Yamaha, MS) at 0″178.

A daring rabbit has meanwhile crossed the track.

11.03 – First lap for all riders, Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, SS) in the lead in 1’31.872, Acosta (KTM GasGas, SS) six hundredths behind, third Quartararo (Yamaha, MS).

11.00 – Green light for Q1 – Fifteen minutes available to the thirteen drivers to earn the two passes that will guarantee access to Q2 and the first four rows of the grid.

10.50 – The drivers who will participate in Q1:

Quartararo (Yamaha)

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46)

Rins (Yamaha)

Acosta (KTM GasGas)

Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse)

Zarco (LCR Honda)

Miller (KTM)

Nakagami (LCR Honda)

Savadori (Aprilia wildcard)

Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

See (Honda)

Marines (Honda).

10.47 – Checkered flag for FP2 in Assen – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) closes the final free practice sessions in first place, second place for Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), third for Pedro Acosta (KTM).

10.45 – Vinales (Aprilia, HS) moves up to second in 1’31.743, just seven hundredths of a second behind Bagnaia (Ducati). These two increasingly look like the men to beat at Assen.

10.43 – Always fast Bagnaia (Ducati, HS). Vinales (Aprilia, HS) is third, also on used tyres.

10.41 – Acosta (KTM, HM) jumps to second place in 1’32.040. On the following lap another step forward for the Spaniard in 1’31.991.

10.40 – Bagnaia (Ducati) still in front, with three tenths on Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and half a second on Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac).

10.35 – Green light – The session restarts for the last twelve minutes of the program. Q1 (at 11.00) and Q2 (at 11.25) will also start late.

10.32 – We will start again in three minutes and the session will therefore end at 10.47, seven minutes later than the scheduled time.

Red flag at 12’03 to go – The track is dirty in Turn 7 after the two crashes and needs to be cleaned.

Minute 15/30 FP2 – The top10:

1. Bagnaia 1’31.670

2. Marc Marquez +0.3

3. Martin +0.4

4. Di Giannantonio +0.6

5. Viñales +0.6

6. Alex Marquez +0.6

7. Raul Fernandez +0.7

8. Espargarò +0.7

9. Acosta +0.8

10. Miller +1.0.

Crash for Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse), again in Turn 7.

10.19 – Behind Bagnaia is Martin (Ducati Pramac, SS) at half a second, third Vinales (Aprilia, SS) at seven tenths. Slow start for Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini), currently eighth.

High speed crash for Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) in Turn 7.

10.17 – Bagnaia (Ducati, MS) continues to push and already scores an excellent 1’31.670, just three tenths from the track record he set yesterday.

10.16 – Second crossing the finish line, Bagnaia (Ducati, MS) is now leading in 1’32.295, Vinales (Aprilia, SS) second at 0″185, Martin (Ducati Pramac, SS) third at 0″236.

10.15 – First lap for everyone and best time at the moment for Vinales (Aprilia, SS) in 1’33.144. Followed by Bagnaia (Ducati, MS) and Bastianini (Ducati, MS).

10.13 – Curious accident for Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) at the start of FP2. The Spaniard had not put the classic ‘soaps’ on his knees.

10.10 – Green light for FP2 at Assen – Last thirty minutes of free practice for the 23 MotoGP riders registered for the Assen race. The aim is to refine the set-up in view of qualifying and races and test the best combination of Michelin tyres.

10.00 – First update as usual dedicated to the weather conditions: the sky is partly cloudy. The air temperature is 19°, the asphalt temperature is 31°.

The MotoGP track record is 1'31.340 set yesterday by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

The MotoGP track record is 1’31.340 set yesterday by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

