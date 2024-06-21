The Euro Cup It is delivering high-class matches in each of its days so far. Even those who seemed not to be so attractive have surprised and have become some of the best so far in the competition.

Therefore, do not miss any match in the European competition. This time, they face each other Poland and Austria for the second date of group D that they share with the Netherlands and France.

How do the teams get to this date of the Euro Cup?

Neither Poland nor Austria had a good start in the Euro 2024. On the one hand, the Polish team has just lost 2-1 against the Netherlands and on the side of its rival the reality is not very different. An own goal in the 38th minute cost the Austrian team defeat in their debut against France.

The two teams arrive in need of a victory that puts them in the fight to advance to the round of 16 and that allows them to be a little calmer facing their last game of the group stage. Poland also hopes to recover Robert Lewandowski to contribute with goals in the match that, if won, would put them with great possibilities of advancing to the round.

Follow minute by minute