Fintech offers specialized financial services for companies, especially small businesses

O PodDream, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship, interviews Ricardo Gottschalk, 33 years old, this Thursday (May 25, 2023) at 7 pm. He is founder of Simple Account, fintech specializing in business services.

Watch live:

SIMPLE ACCOUNT X-RAY

company headquarters – R. Gomes de Carvalho, 1765, Vila Olímpia, São Paulo (SP);

number of company employees 209;

founders – Rodrigo Tognini, Fernando Santos and Ricardo Gottschalk;

legal nature – Limited Company;

site ;

LinkedIn ;

Instagram.

THE POWERDREAM

Weekly, stories are heard of the most diverse businesses that are being created in the country. It is presented by the administrator Miguel Carvalho, 22 years. The goal is to inform and inspire anyone who wants to open a new venture.

The program is a production Doxa for the Entrepreneurial Powereditor of the digital newspaper with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service).

The purpose of Entrepreneurial Power is to publish reports, interviews, infographics and videos on microeconomics and entrepreneurship, offering the reader a follow-up also on topics related to public policies that may impact the daily lives of companies. The menu of reports also intends to show innovations in the business world and success stories that can serve as inspiration for those who want to undertake.

Stories of 30 young men and women entrepreneurs have already been heard. From the gastronomic area to technology. The average age of respondents is 29 years.

Watch previous episodes of the show: