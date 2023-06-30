Former Botafogo player is a partner at Lifetime Investimentos, a consultancy linked to BTG Pactual
O PodDreampodcast in partnership with the Entrepreneurial Powerinterview Dudu Ceará live this Thursday (June 29, 2023) at 7 pm. He is a member of Lifetime Investmentsinvestment advisory BTG Pactual.
The businessman is 40 years old. He is a former soccer player and has played for teams like Botafogo, Atlético Mineiro It is Strength.
Watch live:
LIFETIME INVESTIMENTOS X-RAY
- company headquarters – São Paulo (SP), Faria Lima;
- number of employees – 50;
- founders – Fernando Katsonis, Marcelo Popoff, Guilherme Burger;
- site;
- Instagram;
- Facebook;
- LinkedIn.
THE POWERDREAM
Weekly, stories are heard of the most diverse businesses that are being created in the country. It is presented by the administrator Miguel Carvalho, 22 years. The goal is to inform and inspire anyone who wants to open a new venture.
The program is a production Doxa for the Entrepreneurial Powereditor of the digital newspaper with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service).
The purpose of Entrepreneurial Power is to publish reports, interviews, infographics and videos on microeconomics and entrepreneurship, offering the reader a follow-up also on topics related to public policies that may impact the daily lives of companies. The menu of reports also intends to show innovations in the business world and success stories that can serve as inspiration for those who want to undertake.
Stories of 30 young men and women entrepreneurs have already been heard. From gastronomy to technology. The average age of respondents is 29 years.
Watch previous episodes of the show:
- Ana Paula Moraes and Murilo Specchioboth 34 years old, founders of Honest Market Brasil;
- Rafael Nasser, 32 years old, and Renato Radomysler, 33, creators of FreeCô;
- Felipe Cassola34 years old, founder of Grupo Sucess;
- Matheus Marcondes40 years old, founder of Smile University;
- Ricardo Gottschalk33, co-founder of Conta Simples;
- Amanda Vasconcelos, 32 years old, founder of Tucupi House;
- Igor Marinelli, 25 years old, founder of Tractian;
- Junior Andrade, 29 years old, founder of JR. Andrade Architecture;
- João Rodrigues, 25 years old, founder of New Brands;
- Jeipy, 20 years old, and Lucas Bundyra, 22 years old, from Basemaker;
- Flávio Valiati, 31 years old, founder of Let’s go up;
- Rafael Belmonte, 33 years old, co-founder of GVA angles;
- Thiago Muniz, 35 years old, founder of Predictable Revenue;
- Mariana Malveira34 years old, founder of By bus;
- Ramon Filho, 25 years old, founder of LA Productions;
- Callebe Mendes, 25 years old, founder of Zapay;
- Alexandre Vassermanco-founder of infinite;
- Aline Djanikian, 29 years old, founder macchi;
- Fred Ring34, founder of Genius;
- Luís Quintanilha, 36 years old, and Natália Garcia, 33 years old, co-founders of Kanna;
- Luiz Fernando Schvartzman36 years old, founder of Meu Vista;
- João Sales, 27 years old, and Renan Guazzi26 years old, founders of Petí Dog;
- Thiago Concer42 years old, founder of sales club;
- Lucas Hamú, 30 years old, co-founder and partner of Dr Cash;
- Júlia Abi-Sâmara, 24 years old, founder of As Investidoras.
- Adriano Valerio, 35 years old, partner at Galaxies,
- Tauan, 29, from Mais1Code, and Daniel, 23, from Papo Futuro;
- Pedro Weber, 21, co-founder of The Block Point;
- Felipe Cabral25, co-founder of Noh;
- Paulo Reis, 31, co-founder of Manioca;
- Izabela Dolabela, 33 years old, mother, multi-entrepreneur and MasterChef;
- Tiago Henrique, 27 years old, founder of Sofista Learning.
#Live #PodSonhar #interviews #Dudu #Cearense
Leave a Reply