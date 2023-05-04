Deputy Tião Medeiros (PP-PR) will speak about the sector’s dialogue with the Lula government

O Power360 live interview this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) with the president of the Chamber’s Agriculture Commission, federal deputy Tião Medeiros (PP-PR). Assistant editor Gabriel Buss will ask about Agrishow, dialogue with the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), CPI of the MST (Landless Workers Movement) PL of Fake News and demarcation of indigenous lands.

The interview will take place in the studio of Power360 in Brasilia, and will be broadcast on the newspaper’s digital channel on YouTube.

Watch:

Who is Tiao Medeiros

Tião Medeiros is 40 years old. He is a lawyer and was a state deputy from 2015 to 2022. He went through the Democrats party, the PTB and is currently in the PP. In 2022, he was elected to his 1st term as a federal deputy. Now, in the Chamber of Deputies, he is chairman of the Agriculture Committee.