Jorge viana talks about the prospects for growth in Brazilian exports

THE Power360 live interview this Thursday (Feb 2, 2023) the president of Apex (Brazilian National Agency for Export and Investment Promotion), Jorge Viana. Senior editor Paulo Silva Pinto will ask about subjects such as the prospects for growth in Brazilian exports, the environment and the challenges of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva(PT).

Jorge Viana is 63 years old. He is a forest engineer from the University of Brasilia. He was mayor of Rio Branco from 1993 to 1997, governor of Acre for 2 consecutive terms, from 1999 to 2007, and senator representing the state, from 2011 to 2019.

Watch: