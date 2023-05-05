Luiz Marinho will talk about the minimum wage, FGTS, welfare contributions to unions and the Lula government; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

O Power360 interview, live, this Friday (May 5, 2023) the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho. Reporter Houldine Nascimento will ask about the minimum wage valuation policy, FGTS, regulation of app companies, assistance contribution to unions and Lula’s government.

The interview will take place at the studio of the digital newspaper, in Brasília.

Watch live from 9:20 am:

WHO IS LUIZ MARINHO

With a degree in law, unionist Luiz Marinho is 63 years old. From 1997 to 2003 he was president of the ABC Metallurgists Union. ANDn 2003, Marinho was elected national president of the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores). Fhe was Minister of Labor and Employment for the first time between 2005 and 2007 and Minister of Social Security from 2007 to 2008, in the 1st and 2nd Lula governments. Dand from 2009 to 2017, he was mayor of São Bernardo do Campo. In 2022, he was elected federal deputy and left office in 2023 to take over the Ministry of Labor and Employment at a new invitation from the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).