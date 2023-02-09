André de Paula will speak about the portfolio’s planning and the relationship that the PSD will maintain with the Lula government

Poder360 interviews live this Thursday (Feb 9, 2023) Minister André de Paula (Fisheries). The reporter Houldine Nascimento will ask about the planning of the portfolio for the first months of the 3rd term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and about the relationship that the PSD, the party to which André de Paula is affiliated, will maintain with the PT government.

André Carlos Alves de Paula Filho is 61 years old and is a lawyer. He held several political offices. He was councilor and state deputy in Recife. In 1998, he was elected federal deputy and remained in office for 6 terms, until 2023.

From 2011 to 2015, he graduated and headed the Secretariat of Cities and Rural Production and Agrarian Reform of Pernambuco. PSD president in the state, he ran for senator in 2022, but was not elected. Now he is minister ofFishing and Aquaculture under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.