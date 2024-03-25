The governor will speak about the Consortium of governors of the Southern region, which intends to propose changes to criminal legislation

The digital newspaper Power360 live interview this Monday (25.mar.2024) with the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD). Senior editor Paulo Silva Pinto will ask about the consortium of governors from the South region, which intends to propose changes to criminal legislation and the 2026 elections.

The interview will take place in the studio of Power360in Brasília, from 5:50 pm.

Ratinho Junior was born in Jandaia do Sul, Paraná. He is 42 years old. He has a degree in marketing and advertising from the International College of Curitiba, Facinter. He has a postgraduate degree in State Law from the Catholic University of Brasília.