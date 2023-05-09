O Power360 live interview this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) with the executive secretary of the CDESS (Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development), the Council, Paulo Pereira. Reporter Mariana Haubert will ask about the council’s proposals, objectives and how the dialogue with sectors of society will be.

The interview will take place at the studio of the digital newspaper, in Brasília.

Watch live:

Paulo Pereira holds a bachelor’s degree in law from USP (University of São Paulo), with a master’s and doctorate in Philosophy and General Theory of Law. He has worked for over 10 years as a tax attorney.

He was invited by the Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, to get the so-called Conselhão back on its feet. The advisory body was created by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in its 1st term, in 2003, and operated until 2019, when it was extinguished by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Still during the electoral campaign, Lula promised to retake the Council. The re-launch took place on May 4, with a record number of members: 246. The event was held at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, with the presence of the PT and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), in addition to government ministers.