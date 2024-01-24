The president of the Progressives Party will also speak about the municipal elections and Lula's administration

O Power360 interview this Wednesday (January 24, 2024), live, the senator from Piauí and president of PP, Ciro Nogueira. The interview will take place in the digital newspaper's studio, in Brasília.

Reporter Gabriel Buss will ask about this year's municipal elections, the federation with other acronyms, such as Union Brazila possible rapprochement with the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and about spending cuts in the National Congress.

Watch live from 3pm:

Ciro Nogueira is 55 years old. He is a lawyer, businessman and is currently in his 2nd term as senator, where he serves as leader of the Senate Minority. He was a federal deputy and minister of the Civil House in the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).