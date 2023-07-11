It will deal with tax reform, Mercosur and the European Union, evaluation of the Lula government and interest rates

O Power360 live interview this Tuesday (11.jul.2023) with the president of CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Robson Braga de Andrade. Senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg will ask about the impact of the tax reform on the industry, the Mercosur agreement with the European Union, the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the interest rate, currently at 13.75%.

The interview will take place at the studio of the digital newspaper, in Brasília.

Watch live:

Robson is 75 years old, is an engineer and has presided over the main industrial confederation in the country since 2010. Before that, he was president of FIEMG (Industrial Federation of the State of Minas Gerais). He is also president of Orteng, a metallurgical company based in Belo Horizonte.