The Minister of Development and Social Assistance will speak about Bolsa Família

O Power360 interview, live, this Thursday (5.Oct.2023) with the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Diasin the digital newspaper studio, in Brasília.

Senior editor Paulo Silva Pinto will ask about the queue of families to receive Bolsa Família, the Teradata system, the ministry’s infrastructure, and the government’s plans for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to remove Brazil from the UN Hunger Map (United Nations).

Watch live from 2pm:

Wellington Dias was born in Oeiras, Piauí. He is 62 years old. He has been a member of the PT since he was 23 years old. He was a radio presenter, a banker and was active in the trade union movement. He graduated in literature from the Federal University of Piauí. He has a specialization in public policy from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He was a councilor, state deputy, federal deputy, senator and governor of Piauí for 2 terms. He is currently a licensed senator.