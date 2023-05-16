Brant will talk about fake news PL and initiatives to combat misinformation

O Power360 live interview this Tuesday (May 16, 2023) João Brant, Secretary of Digital Policies, body linked to the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. Assistant Editor Kelly Hekally will ask about government initiatives to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to combat misinformation on the internet and about the so-called PL of fake newswhich is pending in the Chamber.

The interview will be broadcast on the digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube, starting at 9:30 am.

Who is John Brant?

João Caldeira Brant Monteiro de Castro holds a PhD in political science from USP (University of São Paulo) and a master’s degree in regulation and communication policies from the London School of Economics. From 2015 to 2016, he was Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture.