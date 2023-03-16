On the eve of Lula’s trip to China, the professor of international law will speak about relations between the countries

O Power360 live interview this Wednesday (15.mar.2023) the professor of international law and coordinator of the Brazil-China study center at FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), Evandro Menezes de Carvalho. Reporter Mariana Haubert will ask about Brazil’s relations with China. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will travel to the Asian country on March 26.

Menezes de Carvalho holds a PhD in international law from USP (University of São Paulo), a master’s degree in Latin American integration from UFSM (University of Santa Maria) and a bachelor’s degree in law from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco). He was a visiting professor at the Center for BRICS Studies at Fudan University and a Senior Scholar at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is former president of ABEDi (Brazilian Association of Law Education).

