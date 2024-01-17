The congressman will talk about the “Fuel of the Future” project and Lula’s relationship with Congress

O Power360 interview this Wednesday (January 17, 2024), live, the federal deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), in the digital newspaper studio, in Brasília (DF).

Senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg will ask about PL (bill) 4,516 of 2023 of the “Future of the Future” program, investments in renewable fuels and the relationship between the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with the National Congress.

Arnaldo is 68 years old and is in his 4th term as federal deputy. He is an engineer, was a state deputy for 4 terms and also Secretary of State for Agriculture and Supply in management Geraldo Alckmin in Sao Paulo. The congressman is the reporter of the bill known as “Future of the Future”. He was also the rapporteur of the National Solid Waste Policy in the Chamber.