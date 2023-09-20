The federal deputy elected by the PT of Minas Gerais will speak about administrative, tax and ministerial reform

O Power360 interview this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) the federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). Senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg will ask about tax reform, administrative reform and the ministerial reform of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The interview will be held in the digital newspaper’s studio, in Brasília.

Reginaldo is 50 years old and is in his 6th term. He is leader of the PT bench in the Chamber of Deputies and coordinated the Tax Reform Working Group in Congress. He is the author of the Access to Information Law, which brought more transparency to public management.

Watch live, starting at 10am: