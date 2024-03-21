The congressman, who reported on the New High School Bill, will speak about the final text approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (20th March)

The digital newspaper Power360 live interview this Thursday (21.mar.2024) the deputy Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE), rapporteur of PL (bill) 5,230 of 2023, which reformulates secondary education – approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (20th March). Reporter Fabricio Julião will ask about the final text of the so-called PL for New Secondary Education, the crisis in União Brasil and the management of minister Camilo Santana at the head of the Ministry of Education.

The interview will take place in the studio of Power360in Brasília, from 9 am.

Follow:

Who is Mendonça Filho

José Mendonça Bezerra Filho is 57 years old and is from Recife (PE).

He is in his 3rd term as deputy for the State of Pernambuco, having been elected in 2010, 2014 and 2022.

Previously, he was a state deputy (1987-1895), governor of the State of Pernambuco (2006-2007) and, more recently, Minister of Education (2016-2018) in the government of Michel Temer (MDB).