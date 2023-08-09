The congressman will talk about the Entrepreneurship Parliamentary Front and the government’s relationship with Centrão

the digital newspaper Power360 live interview this wednesday (9.aug.2023) the president of the Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship, deputy Joaquim Passarinho (PL-PA). Senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg will ask about the congressman’s planning for the work at the front during his tenure and about the relationship between the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with the PL, PP and Republican parties.

The interview will be broadcast from 15:40 on the Power360 on Youtube.

Watch:

Who is Joaquim Passarinho?

Joaquim Passarinho Pinto de Souza Porto is 61 years old and was born in Belém (PA).

He was councilor at CMB (Belém City Hall), from 1989 to 2002; Secretary of Public Works for the State of Pará, from 2002 to 2003; and state deputy in Alepa (Legislative Assembly of the State of Pará), from 2003 to 2010. From 2011 to 2014, he headed Seop (Secretary of State for Public Works of the State of Pará) for the 2nd time.

In 2014, he was elected federal deputy for the PSD, and re-elected in 2018. In 2022, he was elected for the 3rd term, this time for the PL.