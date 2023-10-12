Video conference conversation with Frederico Meyer will be led by senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg

O Power360 interview this Thursday (October 12, 2023), from 8am, the Brazilian ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer. The video conference conversation will be led by senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg from the digital newspaper studio, in Brasília. Meyer will talk about the situation of Brazilians in Israel and the war with the extremist group Hamas.

Watch the interview with Poder360:

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Frederico Salomão Duque Estrada Meyer is 70 years old. He began his diplomatic career in 1978 and was Brazil’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, from 2006 to 2011, and to Morocco, from 2011 to 2015. He also served in Brazilian diplomatic missions in Iraq, Russia, Switzerland, Cuba, Guyana and with the United Nations.