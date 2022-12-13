Seminar, this Tuesday (13.Dec), will have the participation of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who will give the opening lecture

O Power360 performs, with the support of PicPay, the seminar “Security and data protection in the digital world” this Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022), from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. The objective is to promote a broad debate and present ideas to contribute to the topics of digital system security, fraud prevention and strengthening of data protection rules and practices.

At the opening of the event, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, will give a lecture on Brazilian advances towards security in the virtual environment. Then there will be 2 panels, with discussions on the panorama and perspectives of digital security in Brazil and the culture of data protection in the connected world.

In addition to the president of the Central Bank, the following will participate in the seminar:

André Sucupira, director Legal and Governance and Management Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service);

Adalberto Felinto da Cruz Junior, boss of the Department of Strategic Management and Specialized Supervision of the Brazilian central bank🇧🇷

Fernando Segovia, investigative lawyer and former director general of the Federal Police;

Marcel Mascarenhas, attorney and former deputy attorney general of the Central Bank of Brazil;

Raul Moreira, member of the boards gives Abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies) and the ABBC (Brazilian Association of Banks);

Bruno Magrani, president of Zetta🇧🇷

Alessandra Monteiro Martins, vice-president of the Ibraspd (Brazilian Institute for Data Security, Protection and Privacy); and

Danilo Caffaro, Vice President of Financial Services for Individuals at PicPay🇧🇷

The mediation will be done by the Editor of the Power360Fernando Rodriguez.

Watch the seminar: