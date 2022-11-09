Seminar, this Wednesday (Nov. 9), with the participation of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and the minister Luis Felipe Salomão, of the STJ

O Power 360 performs, with the support of National OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), the seminar “How to improve arbitration in Brazil” this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), from 8 am to 1 pm. The objective is to discuss the role of arbitration in resolving disputes, improving legal certainty and attracting investment to the country.

The seminar will have an opening conversation with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and 2 panels on improving arbitration and the role of Congress, society and companies in relation to the subject.

In addition to the president of the Chamber, the following will participate in the seminar:

Luis Felipe Solomon, minister the STJ (Superior Court of Justice);

Rafael de Assis Horn, vice president national of the OAB;

Efraim Filho (União-PB) – Congressman and holder of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies;

Cesar Asfor Rocha, lawyer and former president of the STJ;

Heleno Torres, attorney and professor at USP (University of São Paulo);

Celso Caldas Martins Xavier, attorney and referee; and

Flavia Bittar, attorney and president of Camarb (Corporate Mediation and Arbitration Chamber – Brazil).

The mediation will be carried out by the Editorial Director of the Power 360Fernando Rodrigues and the president of the Ieja (Institute of Applied Legal Studies), Fabiane Oliveira.

Watch the seminar: