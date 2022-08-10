Webinar, this Wednesday (10.Aug.22), deals with the transformations in Colonial Brazil with the presence of the Portuguese royal family. watch

O Power 360 it’s the fiber (Forum of Integration Brazil Europe) promote this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) the webinar “Forum 200 years of Independence with integration: the farewell to Colonial Brazil”, from 15:00 to 16:00 (Brasilia time) and from 19:00 to 20:00 (Lisbon time). The event is supported by PDI (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) and the Conjuration (Legal Adviser).

It is the 3rd virtual seminar of a cycle of debates commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. The purpose of the webinar is to address how the presence of the Portuguese royal family in Brazil caused a radical transformation in the former colony, which was elevated to the status of the United Kingdom of Portugal and Algarve in 1815, and also the current potential in the relationship between the 2 nations.

At the 1st event, the speakers discussed the signing of the Royal Charter for the Opening of Brazilian Ports to Friendly Nations, on January 28, 1808, and how the act was decisive for the process that made Brazil independent from Portugal.

In the 2nd event, the debaters discussed the context of the Portuguese royal family’s move to the country, in 1808, and reflected on the changes in the axis of power in the current world.

They participate in the virtual seminar, mediated by journalist Anna Rangel, deputy executive director of the Power 360:

Winston Fritsch, economist, counselor emeritus of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations) and former Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance; and

Antonio Barbosa, historian, professor of History of Brazil in the specialization and master’s degree in the schools of the Legislative (Chamber and Senate) and former executive secretary of the Ministry of Education.

Watch the seminar.

Fibe and Portuguese-Brazilian integration

Fibe is an association founded in September 2021, based in Lisbon. Its mission is to promote cultural, economic and social integration between Brazil and Europe, with a special focus on Portugal and other countries in the Portuguese-speaking community.