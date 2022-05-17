Seminar this Tuesday (May 17, 22) puts the challenges and solutions to the problem on the agenda. Illicit product accounts for almost half of consumption in Brazil

THE Power 360 promotes, in partnership with the FNCP (National Forum Against Piracy and Illegality), the webinar “Illegal cigarette market: challenges and solutions” this Tuesday (May 17, 2022), from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The objective is to discuss the impacts of illicit cigarette marketing in Brazil and the possible ways to inhibit the illegality of the product and provide national economic growth.

In 2021, the share of the illicit product corresponded to 48% of the market in the country, according to Ipec data. There were 53.1 billion illegal cigarettes circulating in Brazilian cities. Of the total, 39% were smuggled, mainly from Paraguay.

In all, economic losses from the illegal cigarette market reached R$ 13.3 billion in 2021, considering the losses in the productive sector and tax collection, showed the annual balance sheet of the FNCP.

With a border of 25 kilometers in length, repressive action becomes more difficult and it is necessary to combine it with other mechanisms to combat cigarette smuggling. The seminar will address possible solutions to inhibit crime, such as a change in the Brazilian tax model.

They participate in the debate, mediated by the editorial director of the Power 360Fernando Rodrigues:

Edson Vismona, president of the FNCP;

Pery Shikida, economist, professor at unioeste (Universidade Estadual do Oeste do Paraná) and specialist in economics of crime; and

Colonel Wagner Ferreira da Silva, principal of DOF (Department of Border Operations) of the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul.

