Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a mass movement keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, cold weather and the state of the economy and defending against Corona. PM Modi tweeted about the war against Corona, saying, “There is no laxity unless there is medicine.”PM Modi tweeted, ‘Let’s come together to fight Corona! Always remember: must wear a mask. Keep the hands clean. Follow social distancing. Keep two yards. ‘

In another tweet, PM Modi said, ‘India’s fight against Kovid-19 is being fought through the people and our COVID warriors get a lot of strength from this fight. Our collective efforts have saved many lives. We must continue the fight and protect our citizens from the virus. ‘

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said by tweeting- “Be safe and help others to be safe, and be a partner in the fight against Corona”.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also led the mass movement against Corona. He tweeted- Compliance with the Kovid protocol is a guarantee of our safety.

More than 67 lakh cases in the country

Let us know that the number of patients of Kovid-19 in India increased to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases on Wednesday, while 57 lakh 44 thousand 693 people have become infection-free so far. The national average rate of recovery has been 85.02 percent.