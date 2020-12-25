Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk to farmers of many states at 12 noon today amid the agitation against the new agricultural laws. Through video conferencing, PM Modi will transfer Rs 1,800 crore to the account of the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This will benefit more than 9 crore farmer families.On sending the next installment to the farmers ‘account, PM Modi tweeted on Thursday,’ Tomorrow is a very important day for the country’s donors. Through video conferencing at 12 noon, more than 9 crore farmer families will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan. On this occasion, farmers of many states will also interact with siblings.

‘Farmers appreciated Modi on agricultural laws’

On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, ‘Many farmers have also thanked PM Modi for the new agricultural laws. We are going to double farmers’ income by 2022. The government is ready to talk to the protesting farmers to clear their doubts. Only through negotiation can a solution be found.

Farmers adamant on withdrawal of law

Explain that farmers from different parts of the country have been stuck on the Delhi border for the last one month in protest against the agricultural laws. Farmers are constantly demanding the withdrawal of new laws. However, the government is not in the mood to withdraw the law. Meanwhile, several rounds of talks were held between the government and the farmers, but all were fruitless.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi?

Through the PM Kisan Yojana, the Modi government of the Center deposits an installment of Rs 2,000 every four months in the accounts of farmers. A total of 6 thousand rupees are sent to farmers accounts in a year. The scheme came into force on December 1, 2018. This money is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers.