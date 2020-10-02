Today is the 151st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. On Bapu’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video remembering him. With this he wrote – We salute the beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and great ideas. Bapu’s ideals will continue to guide us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India.

Significantly, through major movements like ‘Satyagraha’ to ‘Quit India Movement’, he came into the eyes of the whole world by awakening the peace of the country in a peaceful manner and bugle bugle against the British. Not only the general public, the great personalities around the world were influenced by Gandhiji.

-PM Modi tweeted a video on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri remembering him too and wrote- Lal Bahadur Shastri ji was polite and firm. He gave importance to simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his birth anniversary with a feeling of gratitude for everything he has done for India.

Along with this, Kovind also saluted former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He wrote – A tribute to the memory of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. That great son of Mother India served the country with unprecedented dedication and integrity. All the countrymen remember him devoutly for his fundamental role in the Green Revolution and the White Revolution and for his strong leadership during the war.

In another tweet, he wrote – On Gandhi Jayanti, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on behalf of the grateful nation. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and harmony in society. They remain the source of inspiration for all humanity.

President Ramnath Kovind also tweeted about Gandhi Jayanti. He wrote- Come, let us all again resolve on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that we will always be devoted to the welfare and progress of the nation, following the path of truth and non-violence and a clean, prosperous, strong and inclusive India. Will make Gandhiji’s dreams come true.