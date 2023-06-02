Bas Dost is watching TV tonight for FC Emmen, but has other priorities with FC Utrecht

It is by no means impossible that Bas Dost, who turned 34 today, will again be the striker of his first football love FC Emmen next season. What is certain: first he wants to help FC Utrecht, fit and well, with a European ticket. Tomorrow that club will meet Eredivisie surprise Sparta in the play-offs. “I’m not done here yet.”

Utrecht