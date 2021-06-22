Sint Maarten will be the first of the six Caribbean islands of the Kingdom to vaccinate children aged 12 and older with underlying diseases. The Dutch Health Council has given permission for the vaccinations, according to the government of Sint Maarten. And Cuba is almost ready to start vaccinating with its own corona vaccines. The Cuban vaccine Abdala is said to be 92.28 percent effective against the lung virus after three injections. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog. The older posts can be found here.



