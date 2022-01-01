Positively tested Michael van Gerwen speaks of the worst nightmare: “It is as leaky as a basket”
“A big line through the bill”, Michael van Gerwen calls his fatal end at the World Cup darts due to a positive corona test from his hotel room in London. “The biggest nightmare you can imagine.” The three-time world champion further criticizes the rules used by the PDC regarding corona.
