The Peruvian team will try this Tuesday to take a firm step in its aspiration to continue in the America Cup against Canada, but to do so they will have to scare away the ghost of a scoring drought that has led them to score only one goal in their last eight official matches.

According to the criteria of

The Bicolor has never gone three games in a row without scoring in a Copa América, in whose last editions it has had an outstanding participation that even allowed it to play in the 2019 final against Brazil.

Children’s Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, will host this duel of the second day of group A starting at 5 pm

Peru vs. Chili Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Despite its excellent performance in the two previous editions of the tournament -finalist in 2019 and semi-finalist in 2021-, Peru arrived in the United States with many doubts due to the lack of generational change, the fear of its captain Renato Tapia and the little filming of the new technician, the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati.

If they beat Canada, Peru would be with 4 points and in an enviable situation for the third game against an Argentina that, if it also beats Chile tomorrow, could already be classified.

In their debut against Argentina, Canada deployed a system based on power and speed that was able to surprise the world champions and that could work against the veteran Peruvian team.

Minute by minute

SPORTS