Dubai (Etihad)

In its 29th session, the Dubai Shopping Festival presents the most powerful and exclusive performances by an elite group of comedians, the best talented actors, and the most famous personalities around the world, as they present a wonderful group of live performances in an atmosphere full of laughter, joy and amazement during the winter and holiday season in Dubai.

As the Dubai Shopping Festival continues to attract more Dubai residents and visitors of all ages, many distinctive events await them in many of the city’s destinations, including comedy shows, music experiences across generations, entertainment activities, and theatrical performances, to live the most wonderful moments and create the most beautiful memories.

“Dubai Ringtones” evenings return once again to present a group of live musical performances, which allow enjoying the most beautiful tones and melodies in multiple locations throughout the city, amid the pleasant weather, from January 5 to 14, with dazzling musical performances hosted by 10 different locations. All over the city.

Comedy fans will have a unique experience at the Dubai Shopping Festival, where British comedian Michael McIntyre, winner of the BAFTA Award, will present his live show on January 13, 2024, as part of an unforgettable evening filled with doses of funny situations.

At the Dubai World Trade Center, Omid Jalili, the award-winning comedy star, will perform his live show on January 7. His performances are considered among the most important comedic works, as he wonderfully balances his sense of humor, intelligent positions, and sarcastic criticism, as his fans testify. All over the world, “Jalili” was famous for his appearances on stage, cinema and television screens, as he participated in a number of Hollywood films, including “Mamma Mia 2”, and the famous “West End” program in London.

For fans of singing, the audience will have an unforgettable evening with the most wonderful Arab stars, namely: Emirati artist Hussein Al Jasmi, Egyptian artist Tamer Hosni, and Emirati artist Balqis, who will perform the most beautiful songs on stage, on January 13 at Skydive Dubai, the first marine destination in the city. .

The festival promises its visitors an entertainment experience, exceptional exciting adventures, and wonderful entertainment activities, over the course of 38 days, in addition to huge offers and discounts, markets, and temporary exhibitions that offer products from exclusive local and international luxury brands, and other promotional offers favored by shopping enthusiasts.