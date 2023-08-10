LIVE: Pereira seeks unprecedented passage to the Libertadores quarterfinals: 1-1

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pereira.
The Colombian team defends a 1-0 lead against Independiente del Valle, in Quito.
Independiente del Valle leaves home this Wednesday due to the comeback from the 1-0 loss suffered last week against Deportivo Pereira, who is looking for an unprecedented step to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
The Ecuadorian ‘Matagiantes’ Independiente del Valle is a local at the “Atahualpa” Olympic stadium in the Ecuadorian capital, trying to take advantage of the effects of the 2,850 meters of altitude above sea level where it is located.
Lineups of Independiente del Valle and Deportivo Pereira
These are the warriors who will take the field to leave their hearts and souls for the dream of a city 🏟️💛❤️
ALL TOGETHER MATECAÑAS! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/KTFw6eTY23
– Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) August 9, 2023
