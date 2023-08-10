Thursday, August 10, 2023
LIVE: Pereira seeks unprecedented passage to the Libertadores quarterfinals: 1-1

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Pereira seeks unprecedented passage to the Libertadores quarterfinals: 1-1

Pereira

Pereira.

Pereira.

The Colombian team defends a 1-0 lead against Independiente del Valle, in Quito.

Independiente del Valle leaves home this Wednesday due to the comeback from the 1-0 loss suffered last week against Deportivo Pereira, who is looking for an unprecedented step to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The Ecuadorian ‘Matagiantes’ Independiente del Valle is a local at the “Atahualpa” Olympic stadium in the Ecuadorian capital, trying to take advantage of the effects of the 2,850 meters of altitude above sea level where it is located.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Independiente del Valle and Deportivo Pereira

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

