Friday, June 30, 2023
LIVE: Pereira seeks historic classification in the Libertadores against Colo Colo

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Pereira seeks historic classification in the Libertadores against Colo Colo

Pereira vs. Colo Colo in Copa Sudamericana.

Pereira vs. Colo Colo in Copa Sudamericana.

The match is played at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

Colo Colo, and in particular its coach, Gustavo Quinteros, will be playing for their future this Thursday against Deportivo Pereira, who will be tied, in the last match of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, in which the Chileans will not they start as favorites despite playing in their stadium.

Flat, without intensity and above all without quality in the center of the field and the areas, the whites have dragged through the entire competition with a very poor baggage of play and results. They are last in Group F, far from the leader -Boca Júniors, who defeated them in both games-, two behind Deportivo Pereira -with whom they could only draw (1-1) in the first game and tied with Moragas, the supposed Cinderella, with whom they tied the last game in Venezuela and the only one they have beaten in this group stage.

Follow the game here:

