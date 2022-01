Those born in the years 1999 and 2000 can make an appointment online for the booster shot today. Due to the rapid spread of the omikron variant of the coronavirus, aviation has been struggling with many sick people worldwide since the end of last month. More than 4,000 flights were canceled yesterday. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #Passengers #stranded #cruise #ship #allowed #disembark #Belgium #buys #tens #thousands #anticorona #pills