Paris-Roubaix, also called the Hell of the North, will be held. Dylan van Baarle had to give up as defending champion after a fall in the Bos van Wallers. Top favorites Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert attacked early on. Can anyone stay near them on the cobbles in northern France? The finish is around 5 p.m., follow the developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #ParisRoubaix #Van #der #Poel #attacks #elite #group #heavy #cobblestone #sections