Negotiations are underway, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, for a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of around 12 Hamas hostages, sources interviewed by RFI and AP confirmed. While the talks progress, in Gazan territory, the avalanche of Israeli bombings continues, which on Wednesday, November 8 alone left at least 50,000 internally displaced people. Meanwhile, Paris hosts the conference on aid for the Palestinian enclave, where President Emmanuel Macron called for a “quick humanitarian pause.”

The humanitarian emergency in Gaza is increasing. The magnitude of internally displaced people and fatalities is rising dramatically: at least 50,0000 people were forced to move from the north to the south of the enclave on Wednesday, November 8 alone; They join the nearly 15,000 who did so a day before.

While Arab nations and the United Nations urge a comprehensive ceasefire, Western powers, such as the United States and France, are calling for “pauses” in the war to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave and the liberation of at least 240 hostages of the Islamist group, while lining up in favor of the “legitimate right to defend Israel” after the Hamas attack on October 7.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:59 (BOG) France promises to increase aid for Gaza to 100 million euros

Within the framework of the international summit on humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, hosted by Paris, President Emmanuel Macron announced that his Government will increase the amount of humanitarian assistance for the civilian population to up to 100 million euros by 2023. Palestine.

“France has announced 20 million euros of additional humanitarian aid since October 7 and we will increase this effort to 100 million euros by 2023,” declared the French president during the conference.

7:15 (BOG) WHO warns of “worrying trends” in diseases in Gaza

Residents of the besieged coastal strip face an increased risk of disease spread due to Israel’s air, sea and land bombings that leave more than 10,500 dead and a total blockade that has civilians without drinking water or food and amid of precarious health conditions.

The bombings have also caused hospitals to close or decrease operations.

“Some worrying trends are already emerging (…) As deaths and injuries in Gaza continue to rise, due to escalating hostilities, intense overcrowding and disrupted health, water and sanitation systems pose an added danger: rapid spread of infectious diseases,” warned the World Health Organization (WHO).

People search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, November 2, 2023. © AFP/Mahmud Hams

6:48 (BOG) 50,000 internally displaced people in a single day

As the siege by Israeli troops intensifies in Gaza City, in the north and main urban center of the enclave, the flow of internally displaced people is increasingly accelerating.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense indicated that Some 50,000 people moved internally on Wednesday, November 8 alone.. This is a considerable increase compared to around 15,000 who did so on Tuesday, November 7, the 5,000 on Monday, November 6, and the 2,000 on Sunday, November 5according to figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Palestinians flee their homes during Israel’s ground offensive, near the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian enclave, on November 8, 2023. © Reuters/Mohammed Al-Masri

6:25 (BOG) Erdogan accuses the West of “weakness” in the face of Israel’s actions

From Uzbekistan, at the meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged Muslim nations to “raise their voices” in the face of Israel’s offensive.

Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, noted that Western nations and organizations are watching these “Israel massacres” from afar, but are “too weak to even call for a ceasefire, let alone criticize “child murderers.”

“If we, the Economic Cooperation Organization, as Muslims, are not going to raise our voices today (…) When will we raise our voices?” he stressed.

File-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 19, 2023. © Brendan McDermid/Reuters

6:10 (BOG) Macron calls for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza

During the conference in Paris on humanitarian aid for Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron urged a temporary ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave on November 9.

Likewise, the Elysée leader pointed out that the “humanitarian pause” must subsequently aim at a total cessation of hostilities.

“In the immediate future, we must work to protect civilians. To achieve this, we need a very quick humanitarian pause and we must work to achieve a ceasefire (…) Civilians must be protected, that is essential, non-negotiable and is an immediate need,” said the president during the meeting that hosted representatives from more than 50 countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks next to Commissioner general of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini during an international humanitarian conference for civilians in Gaza, at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris on November 9, 2023. © Ludovic Marin/AFP

So far, Israel’s allies have avoided calls for a ceasefire and instead advocated for “humanitarian pauses.”

5:45 (BOG) They negotiate a temporary truce in exchange for the release of some hostages

Officials and diplomats from Qatar, Egypt and the United States are mediating with Israel and Hamas for a three-day ceasefire, in exchange for the release of approximately 12 of those kidnapped in the hands of the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, cited sources said. by AP and RFI.

“Our main concern now is to ensure that these talks are successful and that we can return the hostages to their families and bring peace to this conflict (…) These negotiations began on the first day and continue, although the situation on the ground is much more complicated than a few weeks ago, in particular due to the bombings and the Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, but the discussions continue with the aim of creating the necessary climate to reach an agreement,” said Majed Al Ansari, advisor to the Prime Minister of Qatar. , in interview with RFI.

A young man stands before a hole in what used to be a wall of a building that was hit during an Israeli bombardment, while others search through the rubble for possible survivors or fatalities, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023. © AFP/Mahmud Hams

The statements come shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that there will be no cessation of hostilities until all the hostages are released, which the Government estimates to be at least 240 people.

The deal would also allow more aid, including limited amounts of fuel, to enter the besieged territory to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there.

With Reuters, AP and EFE