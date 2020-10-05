Most of the measures announced Bars and restaurants: from this Tuesday, October 6, all bars in Paris and in the inner suburbs must be closed. The restaurants will remain open at their usual hours, provided that a new health protocol detailed during the day is respected. Sports activities: gymnasiums, multipurpose rooms, swimming pools will now be closed to all types of activity. But these sports spaces will be able to continue to accommodate minors, whether in an associative or private context. In the Ephad: visits will be authorized, but only by appointment, with a maximum of two people, if possible in dedicated spaces. In the faculties: all classrooms, lecture halls, university dining halls, reception capacity will be limited to 50% to take into account the Parisian health situation. Measures taken for 15 days: “They will then be reassessed. We will see if we change them or make them evolve, ”explains Didier Lallement, Paris police prefect.

12:08

Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris:

“In the next 15 days, we must support these measures to be in a better epidemic situation. “

12:05

Christophe Kerrero, rector of the academic region of Ile-de-France: “Capacity will be limited to 50% in universities from this Tuesday. “

12h00

Aurélien Rousseau, director of the ARS Ile-de-France: “115 nursing homes are experiencing an active episode in Ile-de-France, with at least one sick person. In view of the epidemic resumption, the recommendations must be systematized and generalized: visits will remain authorized but only by appointment, if possible in a dedicated space. “

11:56 a.m.

Commercial activities will be supervised more strictly, with one customer for 4 m2.

11:55

Prohibition of all student, festive or family evenings in establishments open to the public. This ban does not apply to private places. Games and dance clubs will also be closed. Congresses and trade shows are also prohibited. Gyms will be closed, but will be able to continue to accommodate minors. Sports and fitness clubs will remain closed. Outdoor facilities, such as stadiums, may remain open provided they gather less than 1,000 people or 50% of their capacity.

11:50 a.m.

All bars will have to be closed as of Tuesday, October 6.

11:48 a.m.

Didier Lallement, Paris police prefect: “The measures can be summed up in three areas: limiting large gatherings and preventing the mixing of populations; ban on events bringing together more than 1000 people at the same time; ban on gatherings of more than 10 people on public roads. “

11:45 a.m.

Aurélien Rousseau, director of ARS Ile-de-France: “We know the tools to slow down this progression: respect barrier gestures, limit social interactions, recourse to teleworking which must be encouraged in Ile-de-France to limit interactions, because the professional environment is a strong place of contamination. “

11:41 am

Aurélien Rousseau, director of the ARS Ile-de-France: “The figures today confirm in Paris and in the inner suburbs that the alert thresholds have been exceeded. Since September 28, the incidence rate has been over 260 per 100,000 inhabitants in Paris. It is above 500 for the 20-30 age group. The bed occupancy rate for covid patients crossed 36% yesterday. “

11:35 am

Didier Lallement, Paris police prefect: “These measures will be taken for the next two weeks. They will then be reassessed. We will see if we bend them or make them evolve. They were made in a collegiality of the field. “

11:30

Didier Lallement, Paris police prefect: “This morning, we are taking a new step. This is proof that we are adapting to the reality of the virus. It is a question of finding a balance between preserving the health of fellow citizens and the continuity of economic and social life. These are braking measures because the epidemic is moving too fast. This is a controlled reduction of things, before the treatment system is overwhelmed. “

The context

The mayor PS Anne Hidalgo and the prefect of police Didier Lallement will hold a press conference at 11:30 am during which they will detail the measures taken by decree which will apply for at least fifteen days in Paris and in the three departments of the inner suburbs.

The closure, from Tuesday and for two weeks, of bars and cafes seems acquired in Paris. As of Sunday evening, the Union of Trades of Hospitality Industries (Umih) said it was “extremely alarmed” by this new blow to a sector already hard hit by the health crisis.

The president of the Ile-de-France region Valérie Pécresse on Monday called on France 2 the State to “be there to compensate for the loss of revenue” from bars and cafes, promising that the region would also be “at their side”.

Restaurants, on the other hand, will be able to remain open, in Paris and everywhere in France, including Aix-Marseille where they had to lower the curtain a week ago. The government is thus following the opinion of the High Council of Public Health which validated on Sunday the reinforced health protocol proposed by professionals in the sector and which will be applicable in high alert zones and reinforced alert zones.

Here too, the terms of this protocol will be detailed on Monday by the competent ministers. According to the Umih des Bouches-du-Rhône, restaurant owners will have to identify their customers in particular to contact them after the fact if necessary, keep 1.5 meters between each table and make payment at the table compulsory, but also close their establishments to 10 p.m.

“The path of telecommuting “

Valérie Pécresse said she was “very satisfied” with this “very reinforced protocol”, which makes it possible to follow “a crest path between the protection of health and the pursuit of activity”.

Faced with “very worrying indicators”, she nevertheless urged Ile-de-France residents to “self-discipline and resume the path of telework” and companies to work to try to “smooth” the use of public transport at peak hours.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne is to remind the social partners on Monday “the need to give priority, more than ever, to teleworking in areas of heightened and maximum alert”.

A “very serious health situation in the capital”

Faced with the progression of the epidemic in Paris, the government decided on Sunday evening to put the capital on the same level as Marseille and Guadeloupe.

Other large cities, such as Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne, where the health situation remains worrying, could also soon switch to the red alert zone.

Paris, explained Matignon, has crossed, for several days, the three thresholds which correspond to the maximum alert zone.

The incidence rate thus always exceeds the bar of 250 per 100,000 inhabitants in Paris and the critical threshold of 100 among those over 65. As for the occupancy rate of intensive care beds for patients with Covid-19, it also rises above the maximum alert threshold of 30% in Ile-de-France, according to figures from the Regional health agency (ARS).

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo estimated that the health situation was “very serious” in the capital.

Regarding bars, the Parisian elected officials had indicated that they would comply with any closure decision, which seems to exclude a sling wind like the one that had blown in Marseille last week.

Ultimately, “we cannot be in a permanent stop and go”, however stressed Anne Hidalgo.

As of Thursday, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, declared that if the worsening were to be confirmed, “we would have no other choice but to place Paris and the inner suburbs on maximum alert and this from Monday”, before declining the consequences: “more family celebrations, more parties and the total closure of bars”.