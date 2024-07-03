Paraguay and costa rica They will face each other today at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, in the closing of the group stage of the Copa America 2024 which is played in the United States.

According to the criteria of

The Guaraní team arrives at the match already eliminated after their losses against Colombia and Brazil, but they are risking their pride in order not to leave the Conmebol competition without a win.

Paraguay vs Colombia Photo:Daniel Piris. Efe Share

The DT Daniel Garnero He adjusted the offense, placing San Lorenzo de Almagro player Adam Bareiro up front, supported in attack by Almirón, Enciso and Sosa to try to do damage.

For its part, Costa Rica has not lost hope of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Copa América, although for the miracle to happen two results must occur.

Glendale (United States), 06/28/2024.- Warren Madrigal (L) of Costa Rica in action against Johan Mojica (R) of Colombia during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group D soccer match between Colombia and Costa Rica, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, June 28, 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Photo:EFE Share

Lineups

Costa Rica: Patrick Sequeira; Jeyland Mitchell, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo, Joseph Mora – Warren Madrigal, Orlando Galo, Jefferson Brenes, Josimar Alcocer; Gerald Taylor Joel Campbell. Coach: Gustavo Alfaro.

Paraguay: Rodrigo Morinigo; Victor Velazquez, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Nestor Gimenez; Damian Bobadilla, Mathias Villasanti; Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso, Ramon Sosa; Adam Bareiro.

LIVE Paraguay vs. Costa Rica