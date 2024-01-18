He Pakistan Army attacked several locations of insurgent groups in Iran this Thursday, two days after Tehran, capital of Israel, bombed two bases of a terrorist group located on Pakistani soil, triggering an diplomatic crisis.

These attacks occur after Iran attacked two bases of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl in Pakistan with missiles and drones.

In retaliation, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador in Tehran and announced the suspension of all high-level visits with Iran, at the same time that it asked the Persian country to withdraw its ambassador in Islamabad.

08:00 Iran says Pakistani bombings have killed nine people Iran stated this Thursday that nine people died in the attacks carried out this morning by Pakistan, reported the official IRNA agency. "Three women, four children and two men of foreign nationality were killed in a village located three or four kilometers from the Iranian border," said the Iranian Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, in statements to the official IRNA agency. 07:00 Pakistan attacks insurgent bases in Iran after Iranian bombing on its territory

The Pakistani Army attacked several locations in Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran will bomb Pakistani soil.



“The operation was carried out at 6:30 local time and at least seven hideouts of the terrorist groups Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Liberation Front were attacked,” he told EFE a military source on condition of anonymity.

