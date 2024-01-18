You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Pakistani security agents beef up security after Iranian attacks in Balochistan.
Pakistani security agents beef up security after Iran attacks in Balochistan.
The attack occurred after Iran bombed bases of a terrorist group located in Pakistan.
He Pakistan Army attacked several locations of insurgent groups in Iran this Thursday, two days after Tehran, capital of Israel, bombed two bases of a terrorist group located on Pakistani soil, triggering an diplomatic crisis.
These attacks occur after Iran attacked two bases of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl in Pakistan with missiles and drones.
In retaliation, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador in Tehran and announced the suspension of all high-level visits with Iran, at the same time that it asked the Persian country to withdraw its ambassador in Islamabad.
Iran says Pakistani bombings have killed nine people
Iran stated this Thursday that nine people died in the attacks carried out this morning by Pakistanreported the official IRNA agency.
“Three women, four children and two men of foreign nationality were killed in a village located three or four kilometers from the Iranian border, said the Iranian Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidiin statements to the official IRNA agency.
Pakistan attacks insurgent bases in Iran after Iranian bombing on its territory
The Pakistani Army attacked several locations in Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran will bomb Pakistani soil.
“The operation was carried out at 6:30 local time and at least seven hideouts of the terrorist groups Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Liberation Front were attacked,” he told EFE a military source on condition of anonymity.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*With information from EFE and AFP.
