President of the Senate reads during the session of Congress that analyzes presidential vetoes

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), reads the application for the creation of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8.

Until last week, government supporters resisted the CPMI, considering that it would be a way to wear down the Executive. The release of new images recorded in Planalto on the day of the invasion –which led to the resignation of General Gonçalves Dias– made the government review its position.

