Event will discuss tax reform; the project rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), also participates

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) participates this Monday (28.Aug.2023) in a lunch with businessmen from the Lide group to discuss the tax reform. The rapporteur for the proposal at Casa Alta, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), also participates.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. O chairman is former Minister Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Watch live: