Senate President speaks at opening; heads of the state executive of ES, GO, PA, RJ and SP discuss economic development

The Lide Group (Business Leaders) will hold the Lide Brazil Conference this Thursday (April 20, 2023), at Savoy London, in London (United Kingdom). The event started on April 19th and ends on April 21st. It discusses Brazil’s opportunities in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Participating in this 2nd day is the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the governors Renato Casagrande (PSB-ES), Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), Claudio Castro (PL-RJ), Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), in addition to monetary authorities, representatives of professional associations and public and private managers.

This is Lide’s 2nd event abroad in 2023. The 1st was held in Lisbon, in February. It will be at the Hotel Savoy, one of the most traditional in the British capital.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. O chairman is former minister Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We are taking, in an innovative way, to different countries, important and respected leaders from different segments and powers. Certainly, the outcome of the discussions will have positive effects on Brazil, especially on its image and attracting new investments.“, said João Doria Neto about the event.

Here is the schedule for this Thursday – Brasília time: