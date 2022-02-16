CoronavirusParents are allowed to return to school by Monday at the latest to drop off and pick up their children. The first week they still have to wear a mouth cap and keep a distance of 1.5 meters, but that is no longer necessary by 28 February at the latest. The Ministry of Education reports this after the corona press conference of Minister Ernst Kuipers. And the public transport companies do not agree that the mask will remain mandatory on trains, buses, trams and metros for the time being. The mouth cap obligation will expire everywhere, but not yet in public transport and at airports. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.