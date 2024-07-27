Once Caldas and Atletico Nacional This Saturday they open the curtain of the 3rd round of the Colombian League with the great match that they will star in at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales (4 pm).

The Verdolaga team is in high spirits after winning its first three games in the Colombian League – it beat Millionaires 1-2 at El Campín in Bogotá in the early game of matchday 6 – and is the absolute leader in the standings.

National Athletic will see the debut of striker Alfredo Morelos as a starter, who arrived a few days ago from Brazilian football and played against Millonarios in the country’s capital.

The goalkeeper will not be in the game David Ospina. Coach Pablo Repetto left him out of the squad and his long-awaited debut is expected to be on Tuesday against Equidad, at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

Once Caldas The Betplay League also started well, winning its first two games and looking to hurt Nacional’s progress. Coach Hernán Darío Herrera’s team could climb to the top of the table if they manage to keep the three points at home.

It is worth noting that, 20 days ago, the Manizales team defeated the Antioquians by the minimum difference with a goal by Mateo García in a friendly preseason game.

