Supermodel Heidi Klum spits a hot dog into a bucket



Heidi Klum is standing in front of the Hotel Adlon during filming for the 16th season of “Germany’s next top model” (archive image).

Los Angeles Heidi Klum provided the most disgusting moment in Super Bowl coverage on German TV. The supermodel spat out a hot dog on live TV.







The hot dog was probably a little too greasy for the supermodel! The German supermodel Heidi Klum spat into a bucket live on Pro7 in the pre-coverage of the Super Bowl 2022 in the SoFi Stadium. Curious: the TV broadcaster from Munich switched to a camera to capture this scene in its entirety.

“I shouldn’t have bite so hard,” Klum said just before she had to spit the $16 snack into a bucket. An assistant from the TV station even had to hold the bucket for her.

It is unclear why Klum, who moderates “Germany’s next top model”, even brought a hot dog to the interview with Max Zielke. In any case, both bravely tried the sausage in the bun. However, neither of them liked it. Because Zielke also made a face, but continued to moderate coolly.

Klum, on the other hand, who recently made a name for herself because she recorded a song with Snoop Dogg, was extremely disgusted. “The sausages in Germany are definitely better. What is that thing anyway?” said Klum.







Incidentally, Klum did not even present himself as a proven football fan. Although she wore a jersey, she immediately admitted that she had never been to a live game and thought it was “totally crazy”.

