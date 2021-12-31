CoronavirusThe number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals fell for the third day in a row on Thursday to less than 1,900. In total there are now 1,857 patients with Covid-19, the lowest number since November 13. More than 3.7 million people have now received a booster shot. That is almost 1.4 million more than a week ago. Nearly a quarter of all adults have been boosted. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.