with videoNSC leader Pieter Omtzigt would rather not join a minority cabinet of PVV, NSC and BBB, but might be prepared to support a coalition of PVV, VVD and BBB from the House of Representatives, Plasterk's report states. The VVD previously indicated that it would rather not co-govern, but only tolerate it. In fact, Omtzigt is now closing that door as far as NSC is concerned. Omtzigt does call a 'business cabinet' a fallback option if other options dry up. Don't miss any of the aftermath of the elections in our live blog.